India-Germany: An economic relationship whose time has come as the world changes and challenges grow
At a time of geopolitical fragmentation and technological competition, German Chancellor Merz’s India visit has given bilateral relations new momentum. By aligning science, technology and innovation cooperation with sustainability imperatives, both countries can shape responses to global challenges
The official visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India on 12-13 January, his first to the Indo-Pacific since taking office, coincided with the 75th anniversary year of diplomatic ties, providing renewed momentum to the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.