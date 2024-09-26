India gives China the cold shoulder
SummaryConflict between the two countries has intensified in recent years, prompting New Delhi to deepen its ties with the U.S.
Amid the general disarray of U.S. foreign policy, the strengthening of the Quad—a partnership among the U.S., India, Japan and Australia aimed at preventing China from dominating Asia—stands out as a rare positive development. Leaders of the four countries met in Delaware over the weekend, the sixth such meeting since 2021. They pledged to work together on a range of initiatives, from Coast Guard patrols to cancer-treatment efforts to scientific-research fellowships.