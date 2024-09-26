India gives China the cold shoulder

Amid the general disarray of U.S. foreign policy, the strengthening of the Quad—a partnership among the U.S., India, Japan and Australia aimed at preventing China from dominating Asia—stands out as a rare positive development. Leaders of the four countries met in Delaware over the weekend, the sixth such meeting since 2021. They pledged to work together on a range of initiatives, from Coast Guard patrols to cancer-treatment efforts to scientific-research fellowships.

India’s enthusiasm for the Quad—revived by President Trump in 2017 after a nearly decade-long hiatus—marks an important shift in Asian geopolitics. It underscores that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shed its hesitance about deepening ties with the U.S. lest it offend China.

“The Chinese no longer have a veto," Gautam Bambawale, a former Indian ambassador to China, said in a phone interview from Pune, a city in western India. He points out that India’s “attempt at balancing" between Washington and Beijing ended four years ago when Chinese intrusions into the countries’ disputed Himalayan border area led to the death of 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers. This event “crystallized a consensus" in India on the need to “ensure that China does not become even more aggressive."

U.S. ties with India may never be as frictionless as those with allies such as Australia or the U.K. But by embracing the Quad, India clearly signals its preference for a U.S.-led world order over a Chinese-led one.

How did we get here? China defeated India in a brief border war in 1962, but the two nations began to stabilize relations in the 1970s. In 1988 Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi agreed to maintain peace along their disputed 2,200-mile border while working toward a settlement, and in the meantime to forge ahead with bilateral relations on other issues.

In the late 2000s, by which time China’s economy had raced ahead of India’s, Chinese troops began making more-frequent incursions into Indian territory. When Mr. Modi was first elected prime minister, in 2014, he sought to forestall further border conflict and strengthen ties with China through informal summits with Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president was the first major world leader to visit India after Mr. Modi’s inauguration. (Mr. Modi feted the Chinese leader in Gujarat, the prime minister’s home state.) The Indian prime minister’s first term (2014-19) was marked by high-profile photo-op-filled summits with Mr. Xi in Wuhan, China, and Mamallapuram, India. But this mode of engagement came to an abrupt end with the 2020 border clash, the first fatal confrontation between the countries since a small skirmish in 1975.

Since the 2020 clashes, relations between China and India have worsened dramatically. The strengthening of the Quad isn’t the only example. Despite partial disengagement, tens of thousands of heavily armed Indian and Chinese troops remain stationed at the boundary. Direct commercial flights no longer link the two countries.

According to media reports, as of last year no accredited Indian foreign correspondent remained in China, and no accredited Chinese correspondent was based in India. In remarks at the Asia Society in New York on Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar described India-China relations as “very significantly disturbed."

On the business front, India has barred Huawei from its 5G networks, made it harder for Chinese companies to invest in India, banned TikTok and many other Chinese apps, and aggressively wooed U.S. companies interested in diversifying production outside China. Apple now builds about 14% of its iPhones in India and expects to build 25% there by 2028, according to former Indian Information Technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In a phone interview, Tanvi Madan, an expert on India-China relations at the Brookings Institution, said “India’s approach toward China is now not even the Reaganesque ‘Trust, but verify.’ It’s ‘Don’t trust, verify.’ "

For the U.S., convergence with India on the China question is welcome. India may lag China by most measurements, but it’s a significant and growing power in its own right. This year, India rose to third place in the Australian Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index, behind only the U.S. and China.

For India, U.S. support is critical for a range of goals, including countering a hostile China-Pakistan alliance, attracting foreign direct investment and closing the technological gap with China. More important, a Chinese-led global order would lead to India’s de facto subordination to an overbearing nuclear power with claims on Indian territory.

That’s not to suggest that the U.S. and India face no challenges. Many U.S. policymakers are understandably miffed at India’s continued closeness with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine. A botched alleged Indian attempt to assassinate a U.S. citizen who is a Sikh separatist has strengthened American skeptics of India and angered Indian nationalists. And many Indian pundits blame America’s penchant for promoting democracy for the recent downfall of Sheikh Hasina, the pro-Indian former Bangladeshi prime minister.

On the whole, though, at least for now, these are speed bumps on the road to deeper U.S.-India cooperation. As Mr. Bambawale, the former ambassador, points out, “The long-term issue in international politics will continue to be competition between the two major powers." By showing that China can’t be trusted to keep its word, Mr. Xi has helped Mr. Modi arrive at the right answer.