India gives China the cold shoulder

“The Chinese no longer have a veto," Gautam Bambawale, a former Indian ambassador to China, said in a phone interview from Pune, a city in western India. He points out that India’s “attempt at balancing" between Washington and Beijing ended four years ago when Chinese intrusions into the countries’ disputed Himalayan border area led to the death of 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers. This event “crystallized a consensus" in India on the need to “ensure that China does not become even more aggressive."