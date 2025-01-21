Opinion
India’s drive to globalize Digital Public Infrastructure: Time to take stock
Rahul Matthan 5 min read 21 Jan 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- While fewer countries may have embraced the idea than we’d have liked, progress has been made in many parts of the Global South, from Madagascar, Zambia and Nigeria to the Dominican Republic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Among the main thrusts of India’s G20 presidency was the globalization of our approach to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less