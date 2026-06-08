India's golden opportunity: let’s forge a new relationship with gold by recycling it

Collection and purity testing centres must expand beyond major metros into tier-2 and tier-3 cities where much of India’s gold is held. Deposit processes and purity testing must be digitized and simplified. For jewellers and refiners, tax credits linked to the volume of recycled gold processed could catalyse a formal industry. The goal is to shift India’s model from import-and-store to circulate-and-recycle. Incentives, proactive outreach, simplification, and strong execution will be key.