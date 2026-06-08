India's golden opportunity: let’s forge a new relationship with gold by recycling it

India sits atop a paradox wrought in gold. It is the world’s second-largest consumer of the metal, a civilizational love affair stretching back millennia. Yet it remains structurally dependent on imports to feed that appetite.
India sits atop a paradox wrought in gold. It is the world’s second-largest consumer of the metal, a civilizational love affair stretching back millennia. Yet it remains structurally dependent on imports to feed that appetite.
As gold prices rise, geopolitical fractures worsen and India’s current account deficit widens, it is time for the country to re-imagine its relationship with gold: not as a commodity to be hoarded or imported at ever-greater cost, but as a strategic asset to be refined, circulated and exported.
As gold prices rise, geopolitical fractures worsen and India’s current account deficit widens, it is time for the country to re-imagine its relationship with gold: not as a commodity to be hoarded or imported at ever-greater cost, but as a strategic asset to be refined, circulated and exported.
The numbers tell a striking story. India’s foreign exchange reserves increased from $112 billion in 2004 to $341 billion in 2015 and stood at $682 billion at the end of May 2026. Even more remarkable is what has happened within: gold’s share rose from under 6% to nearly 17% over 2015-2026, with RBI’s gold holdings growing from $20 billion to $115 billion.
Gold prices climbed from $1,100 per ounce in late 2009 to nearly $4,900 in 2025, a compounded annual growth rate of over 8%, with a staggering 44% surge over 2024-2025 alone. Gold has become, unmistakably, the world’s most credible safe haven.
The repricing of gold reflects a world reordering. The pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, West Asian instability and weaponization of the dollar through sanctions have collectively reminded governments and households alike that hard assets endure when fiat systems waver.
Indian consumers seem to have absorbed this lesson with quiet sophistication.
Demand for gold bars and coins, instruments of saving and investment, surged from 186 tonnes in 2021 (about 23% of Indian gold demand) to 280 tonnes in 2025 (39% of the total), a rise of over 11% annually. Jewellery demand, meanwhile, fell from 611 tonnes to 441 tonnes. Indians are buying gold differently, prioritizing its financial function over its ornamental one.
This growing appetite for gold-as-investment also points toward a clear policy opportunity. Gold is now the second-largest driver of India’s import bill after crude oil, accounting for 12.3% of total imports in 2025-26, up sharply from 7.6% just two years prior, signalling the scale of domestic demand that India could increasingly meet from within.
Every percentage point satisfied through domestic recycling or refining is a direct gain for the current account and possibly for the rupee.
The solution lies in a concept that India has been slow to embrace at scale: recycled gold.
Estimates suggest Indian households hold around 25,000 tonnes of gold, accumulated over generations, tucked into lockers, stitched into heirlooms and hidden under proverbial mattresses. This gold is both a vast latent asset and a source of comparative advantage; mobilized, it could generate returns for households, expand domestic supply and reduce import dependence.
India currently recycles only a little over 92.7 tonnes of gold annually, down from 117 tonnes in 2023, representing less than 12% of total gold supply. China, by contrast, derived 20% of its supply from recycled gold as far back as 2018.
Globally, recycled gold accounted for 30% of total supply in the final quarter of 2025. In 2023, Italy recycled 136 tonnes, the UK 210 tonnes and Switzerland 669 tonnes. India does not lack raw materials and has significant headroom for recycling growth through targeted improvements in infrastructure, incentives and institutional design.
Exchanging old jewellery for new would help circulate the existing gold supply and reduce fresh gold imports. India’s Gold Monetisation Scheme of 2015 was a pioneering step toward bringing idle gold into the formal financial system.
The government’s decision to wind down the medium and long-term components of this scheme in March 2025 signals that a more effective successor mechanism may be needed, one that balances the tradeoff between higher returns for households and fiscal costs for the government.
Turkey offers an instructive precedent: in 2012, its central bank allowed commercial banks to hold 30% of required reserves in gold, promoting innovative gold banking products.
The mobilized gold was held as reserves, which made more funds available for lending out to industry. By 2013, about 1% of the 3,500 tonnes held by Turkish households had been mobilized.
Overall, the schemes were successful, and contributed to a sharp reduction in Turkey’s current account deficit and exchange rate volatility.
A comparable 1% mobilization of India’s privately held gold would yield 250 tonnes, worth $36.2 billion and equivalent to 32% of India’s total gold supply in 2025.
Collection and purity testing centres must expand beyond major metros into tier-2 and tier-3 cities where much of India’s gold is held. Deposit processes and purity testing must be digitized and simplified. For jewellers and refiners, tax credits linked to the volume of recycled gold processed could catalyse a formal industry. The goal is to shift India’s model from import-and-store to circulate-and-recycle. Incentives, proactive outreach, simplification, and strong execution will be key.
The second front is exports. India currently exports $13.2 billion in gold annually (3.1% of merchandise exports), almost entirely in the form of gold jewellery, a labour-intensive, design-driven segment in which India has a clear comparative advantage. And we have a significant opportunity to scale refining capacity further.
As of 2022, India had 33 gold refineries with a combined capacity of just 1,800 tonnes; 25 with individual capacity below 50 tonnes. Switzerland, the global refining leader, operates at 3,100 tonnes per year, and the UAE at 2,000 tonnes.
A petroleum analogy is instructive: India once imported refined petroleum products, invested in refinery capacity and became a significant exporter. Gold doré imports, semi-refined gold processed domestically, grew from 23 tonnes in 2012 to 226 tonnes in 2025, which shows that a refinery pathway is viable. Scaling it further, combined with investments in gold fabrication, could make India a net gold value-adder.
Today’s geopolitical uncertainty has reinforced what India has known for centuries: gold endures. The gold exchange-traded fund surge, with assets under management rising 191% and investor folios up 78% in 2025-26, shows that Indian savers readily embrace formal gold instruments if they are accessible and liquid.
The policy challenge is to channel this appetite toward schemes that harness India’s comparative advantage and also benefit the domestic supply side. India has talent, demand and the moment. This opportunity is golden.
Maitreyee Mohile and Ashoka Isaac Centre for Public Policy contributed to this article. These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, dean of Ashoka School of Economics, director and head of Ashoka Isaac Center for Public Policy (ICPP), and professor of economics at Ashoka University; and a pre-doctoral fellow at ICPP.