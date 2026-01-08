India’s Goldilocks economy isn’t serving everybody well—deflation has left rural parts in distress

Deflationary pressure is also visible in inflation measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), with prices posting an even sharper decline; headline WPI inflation has been negative in four of the last six months, including the last two. Prices of food articles have declined consecutively for seven months. In fact, almost all major categories of food, from cereals, pulses and spices to fruits and vegetables, have shown deflation for almost six months. As for other items, prices have been stagnant.