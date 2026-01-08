Last month, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) governor characterized the Indian economy as being in a “Goldilocks phase,” implying a fortuitous period of low inflation and high growth. Factually, he was correct. India’s GDP estimate for the quarter ended in September, at 8.2%, exceeded expectations, while retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was just 0.25%, with its rural element posting a 0.25% decline in prices.
India’s Goldilocks economy isn’t serving everybody well—deflation has left rural parts in distress
SummaryOur economy is being hailed as being in a Goldilocks phase of high growth and low inflation, but weakening prices can easily turn into deflation. Data suggests this has happened in several sectors, harshly impacting rural livelihoods. Resolve this problem to rescue the economy from its demand slump.
