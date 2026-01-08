India’s Goldilocks economy isn’t serving everybody well—deflation has left rural parts in distress

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) governor characterized the Indian economy as being in a “Goldilocks phase,” implying a fortuitous period of low inflation and high growth. Factually, he was correct. India’s GDP estimate for the quarter ended in September, at 8.2%, exceeded expectations, while retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was just 0.25%, with its rural element posting a 0.25% decline in prices.