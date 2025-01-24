Opinion
India has good reason to help Trump erect a border wall
SummaryThat’s partly because India wants to be a reliable source of legal migration to the West in general and the US in particular. Remittances from abroad are valuable. But New Delhi will probably want deportations done quietly.
India is proud of its diaspora. People of Indian extraction tend to earn well over the average wage in most countries, and often fit seamlessly and unobtrusively into local power structures.
