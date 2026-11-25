On 18 November, ACME Group reached a final investment decision (FID) on a $3.6 billion green ammonia plant in Paradip, Odisha. FID is when a company’s board formally approves the money to build a plant. The plant is expected to produce 760,000 tonnes a year from 2029, abating more than 1.5 million tonnes of emissions a year.
Most nitrogen fertilizers are made from ammonia. India produces much of its own from natural gas, but still imports 2.5-3 million tonnes a year, mostly from West Asia. Green ammonia, made with renewable hydrogen, offers a cleaner way to make it at home and reduce that dependence.