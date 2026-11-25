On 18 November, ACME Group reached a final investment decision (FID) on a $3.6 billion green ammonia plant in Paradip, Odisha. FID is when a company’s board formally approves the money to build a plant. The plant is expected to produce 760,000 tonnes a year from 2029, abating more than 1.5 million tonnes of emissions a year.
On 18 November, ACME Group reached a final investment decision (FID) on a $3.6 billion green ammonia plant in Paradip, Odisha. FID is when a company’s board formally approves the money to build a plant. The plant is expected to produce 760,000 tonnes a year from 2029, abating more than 1.5 million tonnes of emissions a year.
Most nitrogen fertilizers are made from ammonia. India produces much of its own from natural gas, but still imports 2.5-3 million tonnes a year, mostly from West Asia. Green ammonia, made with renewable hydrogen, offers a cleaner way to make it at home and reduce that dependence.
Most nitrogen fertilizers are made from ammonia. India produces much of its own from natural gas, but still imports 2.5-3 million tonnes a year, mostly from West Asia. Green ammonia, made with renewable hydrogen, offers a cleaner way to make it at home and reduce that dependence.
However, getting projects off the ground has been difficult. Before ACME, only AM Green’s plant at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, had reached FID. Getting a project to FID requires two conditions to be met: it must be bankable, and it must be buildable. Developers need buyers willing to commit to a viable price, ideally for 10 to 20 years. They also need land, permits, power and infrastructure.
Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) has helped with the first. In 2025, it auctioned 10-year purchase agreements for green ammonia for fertilizer plants. This gives developers a market and contracts to show lenders.
ACME bid aggressively and won six of SECI’s 13 contracts, securing 370,000 of the 724,000 tonnes on offer. Its bids of ₹ ₹49.75 to ₹64.74 per kilogramme are the cheapest green ammonia prices in the world by some margin. Its lowest bid was only about 10% above the price of grey ammonia, and that was before the West Asia war pushed gas prices up.
ACME then pooled the six contracts, each too small to support a large plant, into demand for one project. It also won contracts to supply Japan and the European Union, and in September Brookfield committed $600 million to its green fuels business. Together, these likely made the project viable.
AM Green’s path was a bit different. Most developers bid first, win a buyer and then look for land and power. AM Green secured its site first by buying an existing urea plant at Kakinada, drew power from sister company Greenko’s renewables, and got the plant pre-certified for Europe. Buyers then followed, including Germany’s Uniper and H2Global.
Despite taking different routes, the two have something in common: both are building in states that already have much of the infrastructure these projects need. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh account for over 80% of India’s green chemicals pipeline, with ports, fertilizer and chemical industries, and incentives. Odisha offers a 30% capital subsidy and an ₹3 per unit power rebate. RMI, a think tank, found that no other state offered anything comparable.
ACME’s decision is welcome news for SECI, with around half of its first tender’s volume now linked to a project at FID. The other seven contracts went to six producers that must reach financial closure by March 2027. SECI is planning a much larger auction of around one million tonnes, but its success will hinge on these producers turning awards into financed projects.
The missing power
The biggest hurdle is the electricity network. Each tonne of green ammonia needs 10 to 12 megawatt hours of power, and renewable electricity makes up more than 65% of production costs, according to a recent Climate Catalyst and FTI Consulting study. But that power is only useful if the grid can deliver it reliably.
Many plants are on the east coast, while India’s cheapest sun and wind are in the west and south. Power must cross states on a network already under strain. In an Industrial Transition Accelerator survey, 91% of projects rated transmission a major challenge.
Moving quickly is mission-critical. Projects commissioned by the end of 2030 qualify for a 25-year waiver of interstate transmission charges, allowing developers like ACME to draw cheaper renewable power from other states. But developers still pay to connect to the nearest substation, and transmission lines can take three to five years to build due to land acquisition delays. Export-oriented projects, which also need port storage, pipelines and specialized jetties, face the same race against time.
A chicken-and-egg problem
Lenders see delays in grid and port infrastructure and hold back, even when developers have firm offtake agreements. Grid and port agencies, meanwhile, need government funding to expand. This is one reason India’s green ammonia pipeline, though large, remains mostly pre-FID.
Breaking the deadlock will require everyone to take calculated risks. Development banks will need to accept more risk than commercial lenders, trusting that India’s cheap renewable power makes it uniquely placed to succeed. The government will need to speed up investment in transmission and ports over the next three years. SECI must keep aggregating bigger volumes of demand.
Developers, in turn, will need to commit to projects rather than wait for all financing and infrastructure decisions to be finalized.
ACME and AM Green have shown that the troika of buyers, clean power and finance can come together, moving from promise to investment. India now needs many more projects to reach FID, and then to break ground. The sooner this happens, the sooner India can reduce its exposure to imported gas and ammonia, a risk the West Asia war has made very clear.
Nandan Sharalaya is head of programme, India, at Climate Catalyst.