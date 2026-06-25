India dodged the ‘Greenspan put’ but that era’s lessons for monetary policy must never be lost

For all the encomiums penned after Alan Greenspan passed away on Monday at the age of 100, a dispassionate view of his career points to the perils of placing mortals on pedestals. On scrutiny, feet of clay are easily exposed.
For all the encomiums penned after Alan Greenspan passed away on Monday at the age of 100, a dispassionate view of his career points to the perils of placing mortals on pedestals. On scrutiny, feet of clay are easily exposed.
So it was with the man who served as chair of the US Federal Reserve for 18 years from 1987 till he retired in 2006, just two years before the West’s financial crisis of 2008. To put this in perspective, his term at the Fed’s helm overlapped that of five Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governors, R.N. Malhotra, S. Venkitaramanan, C. Rangarajan, Bimal Jalan and Y.V. Reddy.
So it was with the man who served as chair of the US Federal Reserve for 18 years from 1987 till he retired in 2006, just two years before the West’s financial crisis of 2008. To put this in perspective, his term at the Fed’s helm overlapped that of five Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governors, R.N. Malhotra, S. Venkitaramanan, C. Rangarajan, Bimal Jalan and Y.V. Reddy.
Greenspan’s longevity as Fed chair owed as much to his skill as a central banker as to his ability to navigate shifting political waters under four US presidents, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
At the Fed, Greenspan presided over one of the longest phases of sustained growth and price stability in the US economy, an era that came to be known as America’s Great Moderation.
Such was his aura that in 1999, he was elevated to the status of a member of a “Committee to Save the World” by Time magazine, a trio with former US Treasury secretaries Larry Summers and Robert Rubin as the other two. Only to have it all come tumbling down with the collapse of America’s sub-prime mortgage market that led to a Great Recession.
Although signs of asset bubbles had grown while Greenspan was still in charge, his reluctance to intervene is now held responsible for the financial quakes that shook the global economy two years after he retired. The irony of it was captured by his 1996 poser: “How do we know when irrational exuberance has unduly escalated asset values, which then become subject to unexpected and prolonged contractions?”
As an all-out libertarian—he was a friend of Ayn Rand—Greenspan preferred to pick up the pieces after a bubble had burst rather than prick it while it was inflating. The idea of ‘taking away the punch bowl just as the party got going,’ a practice that we in India benefited from under former governor Reddy in the run-up to the US crisis, was too interventionist for him.
Arguably, his markets-know-best philosophy led investors to believe he would always come to their rescue. However, the famed ‘Greenspan put’ proved perilous.
The subprime shake-down lost him the praise he had earned for being among the first to note the role of technology in raising productivity, back in the 1990s, and for refusing to raise the Fed’s policy rate even as the US economy seemed to overheat.
“I found a flaw in the model that I perceived as the critical functioning structure that defines how the world works, so to speak,” Greenspan told a US oversight panel in 2008. Testifying later for a crisis inquiry commission, he argued, “I was right 70% of the time, but I was wrong 30% of the time.”
In its 2011 final report, the commission was less charitable; it blamed “more than 30 years of deregulation and reliance on self-regulation by financial institutions” championed by Greenspan and others for stripping away “key safeguards” that could have “helped avoid catastrophe.”
Today, as the new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh weighs the effects of AI, he could crunch that era into two big lessons. First, with markets, the best rule is a Russian proverb made famous by Ronald Reagan, “Trust but verify.” And second, on Fed communication, nothing beats clarity.