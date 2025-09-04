Green GST: Align this tax levied on vehicles with India’s environmental imperatives
Summary
India’s goods and services tax (GST) levy on automobiles should not just aim for affordability but also incentivize clean motoring. Emission free vehicles should escape GST, while conventional petrol and diesel automobiles should be charged the most.
India’s GST reform was an important opportunity to align taxation policy on automobiles with the nation’s mobility needs, environmental responsibilities and industrial ambitions.
