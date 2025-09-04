While the tax structure ensures the ‘right price,’ it should support the ‘right technology’ as well. The right price means keeping personal mobility within reach of Indian households, reflecting competition as well as cost structures fairly in the final price. This part has been addressed to an extent. The right technology, though, means incentivizing a spectrum of cleaner vehicles—spanning New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), plug-in hybrids, strong hybrids, range extender EVs (RE-EVs), flex-fuel models and other low-emission options. Right now, only EVs are in the lowest 5% rate slab.