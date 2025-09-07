Not just a stimulus: Why GST 2.0 is a foundational reform
India’s new package of goods and services tax (GST) revisions will create a foundation for economic growth and business competitiveness. It also sets the stage for ideas like a market for input tax credit (ITC) scrips.
Introduced as a symbol of cooperative federalism in 2017, India’s goods and services tax (GST) replaced a fragmented tax system with a unified national indirect tax framework. The reforms approved in the 56th GST Council meeting reflect a pro-growth and pro-business approach that sets the stage for greater economic expansion, tax compliance and investor confidence.