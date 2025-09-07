Not just a stimulus: Why GST 2.0 is a foundational reform

The latest reforms attempt to address these challenges head-on. The transition to a two-slab structure, rationalization of rates across essentials as well as growth sectors and a pivot to faster refunds as well as dispute resolution are expected to reduce tax uncertainty and compliance costs. This signals a policy focus on reducing friction, improving the ease of doing business and enabling better capital planning. If implemented well, these reforms have the potential to strengthen India’s position as a globally competitive manufacturing and services hub.