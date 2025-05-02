Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | India’s GST peak is reassuring
SummaryAt ₹2.37 trillion in April, the country’s goods and services tax (GST) revenue is not just the highest ever, it’s 13% higher than the previous peak achieved last April. What does this tell us about how the economy is doing?
India’s goods and services tax (GST) revenue has beaten the previous record. In April, the first month of fiscal 2025-26, it hit a new peak of ₹2.37 trillion. This is nearly 13% higher than the previous record of ₹2.1 trillion reached exactly a year ago.
