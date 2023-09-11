India has a major role in shaping a new world order

Two recent international forums, the BRICS Summit held in South Africa and the G20 Summit that just concluded in India, have intrigued the world with their agenda to declare themselves as true representative voices of the Global South, which refers to developing countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Such representation suggests political and ideological opposition to a Western dominated world order, aimed at others claiming their rightful place as equal players in world affairs. It raises the question of whether the dynamics of these groupings, in their new avatars, can genuinely challenge the power settings of today’s prevailing institutions of global governance.

It has always been a dynamic world, with constant shifts of power, experimentation and adoption of innovative ideas that often lead to revamps of old norms and systems in preparation for a better evolved future that is more inclusive and hopefully more equitable and sustainable. An approach based on global cohesion has seen demand increase, and the power shift that seems underway in a multipolar world may have its challenges, but also has momentum. While the pace of this shift may be debatable, its chance of actualization is realistic, given the fact that the old international institutions set up by the Global North (that is, developed countries) do not structurally reflect the global economic shifts that the world has witnessed over the past three decades or so.

This leads to the next important question. What will constitute a new world order? This may eventually depend on whether a global rebalance in this ‘Asian century’ has a Chinese or Indian imprint.

A proper answer will require us to analyse what each state and its long-term growth strategy represent. We must also understand whether this seemingly reformist agenda will serve as an opportunity for emerging global powers to evolve beyond the narrow pursuit of trade interests (with market expansionist policies), as has been the norm in the past. Will it be a value-driven new world order guided by what is good for the world, replacing an old ideology with a new one that aims to empower the most vulnerable and has the unique moral authority and capacity to create the motivational impact required for sustainable growth?

If we seek to implement real change, then the philosophy of 'global good' should be the driving force of this new order, so that it is more inclusive, participatory and democratic, and also realistic enough to devise solutions which are collective, collaborative and consensus driven.

A stark contrast between China and India emerges as one tries to analyse the national growth ideologies of the two countries. The rejuvenation of China is best seen as the creation of a pretty much non-Western economic bloc. This rising economic power believes in the use of commercial power to assert control on dependent economies and secure special interests. Deploying financial muscle to fund economic projects in various markets of interest that serve the cause of one's own prosperity is similar to what the West has done in the past. Further, as the US and China fiercely compete, trying to influence other nations though their use of economic and military power, there is an increasing consciousness amid smaller and developing nations that they must avoid getting caught in this apparently new cold war.

India, on the other hand, by virtue of its values and deeply embedded democratic belief systems, has the capability to be a collective force which understands and is compassionate about issues faced by the developing world, and is thus well placed to offer a way out. India’s outreach goes beyond economic benefits and the country’s pursuit of collective/ inclusive growth could make it an exemplar for others. The efficiency and scale of various socio-economic upliftment schemes implemented in India could be replicated elsewhere to serve as solutions that the rest of the developing world requires.

Even as we re-imagine our collective human existence in a post-covid world marred with significant social, economic, and environmental crises, true synergistic outcomes can be expected if all our endowments, resources and expertise are used optimally through effective global partnership strategies. India, which has long stood against restrictive policies and for the revitalization of multilateralism, may be able to successfully neutralize unfair unilateral assertions by one world power or another.

India’s approach to power, requiring all nations to evolve collectively, fills the world with hope and optimism of a better future. Among all developing countries, methods exist to solve old problems, and Global South solidarity could bring into the spotlight an innovative development model of its own.

Multilateralism of the 21st century—with its various country groupings and discussion forums—offers us a wide range of platforms to infuse partner nations with foundational ideas to resolve global issues by sharing innovative and realistic solutions, empowering people and nations, and promoting symbiotic relationships. This is a model that India is well placed to promote.

India has a unique position in the world that can be utilized to integrate the world and bring adversaries onto a common page, as seen at the G20 summit held recently in New Delhi. As we go along, what will work in the country's favour on the world stage is an Indian ideology of inclusiveness, which holds significant soft power.