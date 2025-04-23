India has a shot at the space US universities are vacating—but only with bold reforms
Summary
- As Trump turns America’s elite universities into political battlegrounds, India faces a rare opportunity to attract global talent. But to seize it, the country must urgently fix its broken higher education system.
In an unusually strongly-worded editorial published recently, The Economist warned that US President Donald Trump and his MAGA army’s plan to remake America’s elite universities could have “terrible consequences for higher education, for innovation, for economic growth and even for what sort of country America is," cautioning that the MAGA revolutionaries don’t just want to re-fashion Harvard to their liking—they want to “burn it down."