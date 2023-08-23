India has an opportunity to lead the fourth industrial revolution3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
We must invest in technology and education so that we do not miss a rare chance to leap ahead
India, a country steeped in history and rich in culture, has always been a land of immense potential. However, during the first three industrial revolutions, the country found itself largely on the periphery of change. The first two revolutions, powered by coal and steam, and then by electricity and oil, saw India largely as a bystander. Even the computer-driven third industrial revolution saw India playing catch-up. But as we stand on the brink of the fourth industrial revolution, the country is poised to not just participate, but also lead the change.