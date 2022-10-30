India has gained in stature at the United Nations General Assembly5 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 10:26 PM IST
An analysis of speeches from 1970 to 2020 at the forum reveals a positive shift in how India is seen and talked about by others
The 77th session in September of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was the first with many attendees convening in person after the onset of the covid pandemic. The role of the UNGA is to discuss (and offer advice on) matters of international relations and policy. India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said that this time, many countries mentioned India in their speeches, which showed the country’s strong and increasing relevance at the UN (bit.ly/3zpB6By). For foreign policy, it is necessary to understand how India is perceived at global forums. In the latest session, ‘United Nations’ and ‘international’ were the most mentioned words by non-Indian leaders in their speeches, followed by ‘countries’ and ‘world’ and ‘peace’. This article aims to look at how India has been spoken about in the UNGA by analysing the corpus (bit.ly/3DKbli0) of texts of General Debate statements from 1970 (Session 25) to 2020 (Session 75). The words included in this analysis are ‘India’, ‘India’s’ and ‘Indians’.