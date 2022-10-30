India has gained in stature at the United Nations General Assembly

Tragedies, tests and then a thriving economy: In the 1991-2010 phase, India was mentioned 83 times in 1993 because of the Latur earthquake. Leaders expressed their sympathy for people who were impacted because of the quake and appealed for necessary support to be provided. After a decline for some years, the most mentions (86 times) in this interval came at the time of India’s Pokhran II nuclear tests in 1998, which also happens to be the year of the second most mentions in the entire half century of 1970-2020. Broadly, speakers from various countries condemned these tests and urged India to go for disarmament and sign the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The three main objectives (bit.ly/3NiJE2P) of the 1998 nuclear tests were to validate new designs, declare India as a nuclear-weapon state and generate an acceptance of India as a responsible state. The tests asserted India’s rising position. After another decline, there was a shift in the way India was talked about in the UNGA thereafter. In contrast to the earlier years when India was mentioned in unfavourable contexts, positive mention of India starting from around the mid-2000s. While some countries in 2005, for example, conveyed their support for India on being considered for permanent membership for the UN Security Council, in 2008 leaders lauded India’s growth and membership of BRICS.