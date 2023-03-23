India has much to gain from helping Sri Lanka4 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
A vigorous trade partnership would help India reduce China’s influence over the island nation and give New Delhi more room to manoeuvre on other vital issues such as terrorism and the treatment of Sri Lankan Tamils
After China, the last of Sri Lanka’s major international creditors, finally agreed to restructure its bilateral debt, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave the island nation a $3 billion conditional loan that would allow it to access an additional $4 billion from other multilateral lenders.
