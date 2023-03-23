India has much to gain from helping Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s economy had been badly mismanaged by successive governments, including the previous one led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, under whom things got so bad that the people revolted, overran his palace and drove him into exile last July. India gave the country an emergency line of credit and opened rupee trade with it. This will continue to be an attractive option for the country, where foreign exchange is scarce. India is in a position to supply three different kinds of goods that are vital to Sri Lanka — fuel, food and medicines. It can also supply an increasing variety of electronics manufactured in India by global brands.