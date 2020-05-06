Economic policymaking in times of a pandemic is never easy. It cannot essay a conventional path of economic ideas. The covid crisis presents India the challenge of adapting to a fast-changing socio-economic situation and working out approaches aimed not merely at its redressal, but also attaining an upward growth trajectory. Many economists at home and abroad, both Indian and foreign, have opined on how to do this. But it is best to rely on indigenous solutions even while paying attention to what foreign-based economists say.

There is a general agreement among economists that India’s fiscal deficit rule, as set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, would no longer be valid. They all agree that revenue shortfalls will be large, perhaps amounting to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), while the expenditures needed to improve healthcare, health infrastructure and medical research, as well as to create employment for those displaced by the lockdown, and to revive the agricultural, manufacturing and service sectors, will be humongous. No one wants to put a definitive figure to the required expenditure surge, although some observers estimate that India’s combined central and state deficits this year could be 12% of GDP.

Suppose that figure turns out correct, will there be a complete economic collapse? The answer would lie in (a) the base-level buffers; and (b) a number of other factors—the way the deficit is financed, the management of expenditures, the manner in which investments are directed in both the private and public sectors, the mechanisms for ensuring bank credit flows to different activities, and the efficiency of coordinated actions taken by both the Centre and states to ensure the smooth supply of consumer goods and also work out a medium-term fiscal adjustment plan.

India has base-level buffers in the form of substantial foreign exchange reserves, soft international crude prices, low demand-pull as an inflation factor, an expected good monsoon, and a reasonably good number of zones that have no serious cases of covid-19.

An enlarged fiscal deficit cannot easily be financed by domestic market or foreign borrowing. It is best to consider ‘created money’ as this juncture. After all, this was what was adopted in India as early as 1952, a time when financial markets were undeveloped. These markets are much more developed now, but are still characterized by a number of deficiencies, including asymmetric information. But at times when markets are illiquid, governments cannot rely on them for raising funds. Critics will point out that this is what modern monetary theory would advocate and may lead to high future inflation. But they must recognize that this risk is unlikely to apply to the current situation. Demand is low and the country appears to have sufficient stocks of consumer goods.

Expenditure management is not easy because large expenses are often prone to leakage. To plug these, direct benefit transfers to bank accounts of the unemployed, the aged and the poor, as well as to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) should be deployed wherever possible. Transfers of money to states for disbursal of welfare and development monies should be accounted for with states appointing nodal officers for the purpose.

Investment patterns have been an issue right from the 1950s. India now has enough machine-building capacity and can manoeuvre capital as well. The recent example of Maruti Suzuki offering to make ventilators is a case in point. The German armament industry at the end of World War II was converted into consumer goods factories. It is important to find areas where we could easily produce massive quantities of goods for domestic consumption and for exports at reasonable cost. A number of heavy industries in the public sector could follow the German example.

As for credit flows, banks have become wary of lending, partly due to regulatory rigours and partly due to inherent risk-aversion (especially of default risk). Even if they are provided with liquidity, they may not be induced to lend. Banks may be asked to explain why they want to park their funds with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and why interest should be paid on such funds. The government need not provide a sovereign guarantee for bank loans, but could promote a special purpose vehicle for the purpose. However, since it takes time to create such a vehicle, it could consider adopting something like compulsory priority-sector targets for lending to MSMEs and some large industries. Banks may be asked to give a clear undertaking that credit appraisals would be done under a team of experts and with due diligence.

Coordinated actions by the Centre and the states are essential to ensure that the economy recovers quickly, with the inter-state movement of goods and skilled labour for production activities. Insofar as services are concerned, much depends on how the private sector comes up with business models that would work efficiently at low cost. Work-from-home is an option that many IT services have opted for and it may stay so for some time to come. But this may not be the case where services are not so well organized.

Governments would also need to prepare a medium-term fiscal adjustment path, since there is so much uncertainty over when this crisis will end.

All these measures require some legal support. It is possible that the government may like to suspend the FRBM Act and inflation-targeting framework. Some of the existing committees under these, however, could be allowed to function in advisory roles.

Last but not least, for the measurement of numbers such as key economic ratios, it is best to use normalized nominal GDP now, given the fact that it would be low for this fiscal year.

For pandemic economic policies to succeed, both markets and the State would have to function in a way that allows for a revival.

A.Vasudevan is a former executive director of RBI and former special adviser to the governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

