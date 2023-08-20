India has taken action to de-risk infrastructure development

India has taken action to de-risk infrastructure development4 min read 20 Aug 2023, 04:35 PM IST
A triad of policy measures should boost infrastructure investment and help integrate our economy with global value chains
Investment in infrastructure development by multilateral or bilateral financial institutions, be they private, domestic or foreign entities, is an ‘informed decision’ that hinges on a careful analysis of potential risks and expected returns. The risk spectrum is broad and spans political, administrative, regulatory and market-based adversities. Traditionally, public capital expenditure on the creation of public utilities has had only a limited assessment of risks and financial returns (also so of private investment in this field). However, a paradigm shift is underway as we move from sole reliance on public capex to incorporating private investment for infrastructure development. Therefore, promotional measures and de-risking strategies for investment have become crucial. The Indian government has encouraged private and foreign investment through various promotional measures, such as a liberal FDI policy, Ease of Doing Business measures like a National Single Window System, fiscal incentives, and the establishment of agencies like Invest India, among others. Alongside, a range of investment de-risking measures have also been introduced, leveraging technology, an integrated approach in planning, rationalized risk-sharing mechanisms, etc. The triad of PM Gati Shakti, Project Monitoring Group (PMG) and public private partnerships (PPP) forms the backbone of these de-risking measures.