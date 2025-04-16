Heath insurance in India ought to cover preventive care as well
Summary
- A wide-angled approach can pave the way for healthcare that secures our overall health much better. We can hardly call it ‘care’ if it only starts at the hospital door.
India’s health insurance system ignores one of the most effective tools in modern medicine: preventive care. Despite overwhelming global evidence that early intervention reduces hospitalizations, disabilities and healthcare costs, Indian insurance policies rarely if ever cover the cost of preventive medication for chronic and life-threatening conditions. These are the very treatments that can keep patients out of hospitals—yet they remain out of reach for many simply because their value goes unrecognized.