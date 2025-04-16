Heath insurance in India ought to cover preventive care as well

Health insurance reforms must begin with these changes, reflecting the clinical and epidemiological realities of our times. Apart from making claim processes smoother, for which efforts are being made, we should include chronic-disease management—such as diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia—in basic health plans, mandate that preventive drugs approved under standard treatment protocols be covered or subsidized, and push insurers towards a ‘value-based coverage’ mindset—just as it is in the US, where illness prevention is seen as worthy expenditure.