India can’t address the health risks of climate change without robust data
Summary
- Our healthcare challenges have steepened as global warming starts taking a toll. India must build robust health-data infrastructure, strengthen inter-ministerial data sharing and enhance cooperation among various agencies.
India is witnessing an early heatwave this year, with west-coast temperatures soaring. This is being attributed to a rain-deficient winter season, among other reasons. Climate change is no longer just an environmental concern—it is impacting public health in significant ways. Rising temperatures and air pollution are contributing to the spread of vector-borne diseases, heat-related illnesses and respiratory conditions. The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause an additional 250,000 deaths annually on account of malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.