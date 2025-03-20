India can’t address the health risks of climate change without robust data

Also Read: India must institute a robust framework for climate governance

India needs to enhance coordination across ministries, the private sector and civil society. For this, an inter-ministerial task force should be established, bringing together key agencies such as the IMD, ministry of earth sciences, MoHFW, Indian Council of Medical Research, NCDC and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. Strengthening Centre-state collaboration is also critical. Further, engaging the private sector and civil society will facilitate technical expertise, funding and community-driven solutions. This can be facilitated through structured public-private partnerships, multi-stakeholder forums and data-sharing agreements that drive innovation.