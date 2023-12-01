Opinion
India holds the key to a global shift away from Swift
Summary
- With a robust domestic payments system in place, a central bank digital currency has limited appeal among resident Indians. Where it holds considerable promise is in cross-border payments
Over the past few months, India's central bank has tied up with its peers in Singapore and the UAE to facilitate cross-border funds transfers between individuals on the back of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform.
