What's driving India's push for a homegrown chip ecosystem? It’s far more than an economic plan

Several projects are already moving from announcement to implementation. In Gujarat, besides the Tata-Powerchip fabrication project in Dholera, Micron’s ATMP facility, a CG Power-Renesas initiative and a Kaynes Semicon unit have emerged. Assam has secured Tata’s OSAT facility, while Uttar Pradesh (UP) is positioning itself as a sought-after destination through an HCL-Foxconn joint venture.