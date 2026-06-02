What's driving India's push for a homegrown chip ecosystem? It’s far more than an economic plan

India’s semiconductor ambitions have acquired a sharper strategic edge with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands last month emerging as a defining moment in New Delhi’s technological statecraft.
Tata Electronics signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with ASML, the world’s most critical supplier of advanced lithography systems that underpin modern semiconductor manufacturing.
Its symbolism is unmistakable: India is no longer content with remaining merely a consumer market or a back-end assembly destination in the global electronics ecosystem. It seeks to emerge as a consequential node in the semiconductor value chain.
The agreement is central to Tata Electronics’ proposed semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, envisioned as part of India’s first greenfield semiconductor city. With an investment estimated at nearly $11 billion, the project represents one of India’s most ambitious industrial bets.