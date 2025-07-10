Debt isn’t the enemy: It offers many Indian households a lifeline
The size and weight of debt burdens differ vastly by the livelihoods of debtors. These details of data offer cues for policy responses. Let’s expand the reach of formal loans, link health and credit policies, push for more productive borrowings, reform farmer supports and provide credit counselling.
As India marches towards its $5 trillion economic goal, the discourse around household debt tends to veer towards alarm. Rising indebtedness is often viewed as a red flag—a symptom of financial stress or economic exclusion. While this concern is not unfounded, it also misses a crucial dimension. For many Indian households, debt is not just a burden. It is a deliberate tool for investment, a coping mechanism in the face of weak public provisioning and sometimes a pathway to upward mobility.