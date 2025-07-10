Debt isn’t the enemy: It offers many Indian households a lifeline

As India marches towards its $5 trillion economic goal, the discourse around household debt tends to veer towards alarm. Rising indebtedness is often viewed as a red flag—a symptom of financial stress or economic exclusion. While this concern is not unfounded, it also misses a crucial dimension. For many Indian households, debt is not just a burden. It is a deliberate tool for investment, a coping mechanism in the face of weak public provisioning and sometimes a pathway to upward mobility.

New insights from PRICE’s ICE 360° research reveal that around 30% of India’s 331 million households currently carry debt. But this topline figure hides wide variation across occupational groups; and the nature of borrowing, its purpose and its source offer a more nuanced view of household finance in India.

Self-employed agricultural households, for instance, have the highest incidence of debt (38%), followed closely by non-agricultural labourers and other self-employed households (both at 28–29%). This suggests not just vulnerability, but active economic engagement. In agriculture, 57% of self- employed borrowers report using loans for productive needs like farming inputs and livestock. In non-agriculture, 31% of the self-employed borrow to expand their businesses. These are investments in livelihoods, not signs of distress.

Still, the picture is not uniformly optimistic. Debt burdens are more acute when considered as a share of income: debt-to-income ratios stand at 16% for self-employed agricultural households and 15% for self-employed non-agricultural households, compared to 10% for salaried ones. Among self-employed non-agricultural households, total household debt has grown by 12% over the past decade—the fastest among all groups. This sharp rise suggests increased entrepreneurial activity, but also greater exposure to financial volatility and market shocks.

The source of credit also matters. While 52% of indebted households borrow from formal institutions, this access is uneven. Salaried and self-employed households generally have better integration with the formal credit system. But labour households remain disproportionately dependent on informal lenders—62% among agricultural labourers and 58% among non-agricultural ones. This exposes them to exploitative interest rates, limited grievance redressal and greater financial precarity.

The reasons households borrow further highlight this duality. While self-employed households often borrow to grow, labour households mostly borrow to survive. Among agricultural and non- agricultural labourers, 24% and 29% respectively borrow for medical emergencies, while 19% borrow simply to meet basic consumption needs.

Even among relatively secure salaried households, 24% report borrowing for health-related expenses and 15% for their children’s education—pointing to gaps in healthcare and educational provisioning that credit alone cannot fix. These patterns make clear that the same instrument—credit—can serve different functions, depending on the household’s economic position.

In short, India’s household debt landscape is fragmented and deeply unequal. But it also reflects an undercurrent of aspiration and self-reliance. Policy must recognize both: that some households use debt as capital for growth, while others use it as a last resort.

To begin with, in agriculture, while formal credit penetration is comparatively high, a growing debt burden signals that access alone is not enough. A shift is needed—from reactive measures like loan waivers to proactive strategies such as improving value chains, widening crop insurance coverage and refining the Kisan Credit Card ecosystem to match the real working-capital cycles of farmers. Also, structural reforms in agricultural markets must accompany credit policies to deliver a lasting impact.

At the same time, the strong link between indebtedness and health-related expenses calls for better integration between credit policy and social protection. Medical emergencies are a leading cause of borrowing not just among the poor, but across all occupational segments. Expanding public health insurance schemes, like Ayushman Bharat, and linking Jan Dhan accounts to subsidized or emergency medical loan products can reduce the need for distress borrowing and protect households from falling into debt traps due to health shocks. Coordinated interventions between the financial and health sectors will be essential.

For self-employed households, especially those outside agriculture, credit must serve as fuel for enterprise. Programmes like Mudra have made inroads, but more customized financial products—like flexible working capital loans and digital credit tailored to urban micro-enterprises—can help these households grow sustainably. Such investments support not only household income, but also employment generation and local economic dynamism, especially in rapidly urbanizing areas.

Expanding access to formal credit for labour households is critical. These groups—particularly agricultural and non-agricultural labourers—are overwhelmingly dependent on informal lenders, often paying exorbitant interest rates with little protection.

Simplifying know-your-customer (KYC) norms, broadening the outreach of microfinance institutions and leveraging digital platforms to deliver small-ticket, low-friction loans can bring these vulnerable households into the formal financial system. Inclusion here is not just about access—it’s about protection and sustainability.

Finally, building long-term financial resilience calls for investing in financial literacy. Widespread reliance on a single credit source and the high share of distress-driven borrowing indicate that many households lack the knowledge and confidence to navigate financial choices. Scalable models—from community programmes and mobile apps to school curricula—could create financial capabilities over time. A well-informed borrower is not just better protected, but more empowered.

India’s household debt story is not a single narrative. It is a mosaic of need, ambition, risk and resilience. If policy responds to this complexity with sensitivity and segmentation, household credit can shift from being a crisis lifeline to a lever for economic transformation.

The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.