Debt isn’t the enemy: It offers many Indian households a lifeline

At the same time, the strong link between indebtedness and health-related expenses calls for better integration between credit policy and social protection. Medical emergencies are a leading cause of borrowing not just among the poor, but across all occupational segments. Expanding public health insurance schemes, like Ayushman Bharat, and linking Jan Dhan accounts to subsidized or emergency medical loan products can reduce the need for distress borrowing and protect households from falling into debt traps due to health shocks. Coordinated interventions between the financial and health sectors will be essential.