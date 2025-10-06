India's shining GDP data masks a key weakness in what fuels growth: household savings
India’s economy is hailed for its rapid growth in a slowing world, but beneath the headline numbers lies a troubling story. Collapsing household savings, vanishing foreign inflows and prolonged wage stagnation could quietly erode the very basis of this growth miracle.
India continues to clock the fastest GDP growth among major economies, drawing headlines that suggest resilience and dynamism. Yet, the financial foundations of Indian households, which are the backbone of both consumption and investment, are showing signs of strain. Declining financial savings, rising dependence on gold loans as well as overall indebtedness and a collapse of net foreign direct investment (FDI) do not portend a strong foundation for growth.