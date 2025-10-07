All that glitters may not hold: India’s enduring obsession with gold could face a real-world test
Rajesh Shukla 5 min read 07 Oct 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
Gold above ₹1 lakh per 10gm has not dampened India’s appetite—families keep buying, convinced of its ornamental value as much as its utility as an investment portfolio hedge. But how durable will gold’s price upshoot prove?
Gold has always held a singular place in India’s social and economic imagination. It is ornament, investment, inheritance and informal insurance all at once. Yet, this festive and wedding season, India confronts a paradox.
