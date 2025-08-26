A mostly invisible pyramid: What Indians earn remains a well-known unknown
While an income survey is in the works, individual tax data offers a view of the top. Yes, our tax-paying base will shrink this year, thanks to a tax-rate rejig, but we won’t lose much visibility—just some sleep over its expansion.
What do Indians earn? If this has the air of a trick question, it is because no satisfactory answer exists. For the most part, we are clueless. Which explains why hope has been pinned on the Union statistics ministry’s plan of an all-India household income survey, the first round of which might well be conducted next year.