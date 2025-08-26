A mostly invisible pyramid: What Indians earn remains a well-known unknown

A fairly clear snapshot of this part, one with its accuracy backed if not assured by law, is captured every year by the Income Tax Department. In 2023-24, almost 75.5 million tax returns were filed by individuals for the previous year’s income. The vast bulk of these tax-filers were in brackets up to ₹15 lakh and about 7.2% were in higher slabs up to ₹50 lakh, with less than 0.7% in the slab from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore and under 0.3% in the one from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore.