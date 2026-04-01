India is amending its Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The revised law will include a new provision for corporate revival under the incumbent management but supervised by its financial creditors, authorize the government to frame rules for group and overseas insolvencies subject to some conditions, limit the arbitrary power of liquidators and grant creditors greater say in cases of liquidation.
India’s IBC amendments: The revised framework will be an improvement on what we’ve had so far
SummaryIndia’s bankruptcy law is making space for creditor-supervised resolutions without a shift in control of insolvent companies. This is the most welcome of a set of changes aimed at improving recovery, preserving value and making the process more effective.
India is amending its Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The revised law will include a new provision for corporate revival under the incumbent management but supervised by its financial creditors, authorize the government to frame rules for group and overseas insolvencies subject to some conditions, limit the arbitrary power of liquidators and grant creditors greater say in cases of liquidation.
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