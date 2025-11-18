India’s IIP is being revised but fixing the accuracy of this indicator isn’t a patchwork job
R. Nagaraj 5 min read 18 Nov 2025, 12:30 pm IST
Summary
India’s current statistical series of industrial output data does not adequately capture underlying production trends, but fixing it requires gaps plugged at the field level, not mere bridges of methodology. Better compliance with India’s statistics collection law could make a difference.
The National Statistics Office (NSO) is revising the base year of its Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to 2023-24 from 2011-12, which is the base-year for the ongoing series. The NSO computes the index using monthly production data obtained from a fixed set of factories, collected by the government’s 14 ‘source agencies.’
