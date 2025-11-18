The report said, “…most of the Government of India organisations… which supply monthly IIP data suffer from problems of non-response in primary data collection, which may be due to lack of legislative or regulatory control over the production units. In such cases, they are left with no option but to estimate the production of the non-responding units. In the absence of trained statistical personnel and clear-cut guidelines, most of the agencies are unable to carry out statistically sound procedures of estimation—the data quality being the obvious casualty as a result." (Page 10). Further, the report said: “The Working Group is of the view that a significant step towards improving the data collection system would be the implementation and strict enforcement of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008." (Page 54).