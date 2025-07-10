To change the world, India Inc must stop hoarding cash and take more risks
A bet on smartphones in the 2000s turned Apple into one of the world's most valuable and influential companies, and Google's $1.65-billion buyout of YouTube in 2006 brought in more than $36 billion of revenue in 2024. Why are there are no such stories in India Inc’s history?
India Inc is sitting on an unprecedented mountain of cash. A Mint analysis of 285 listed entities (excluding banking, finance and insurance companies, which have some statutory cash requirements) showed their cash and cash equivalents grew to ₹5.09 trillion in FY25, up 12% year-on-year. To put it in perspective, that’s nearly thrice the country’s total outlay for capital expenditure on defence services.