To change the world, India Inc must stop hoarding cash and take more risks

Speculation – or risk-taking – is fundamental to business. Risk and reward are intrinsically linked; the greater the risk, the greater the reward. An extreme example of risk-taking was when FedEx promoter Fred Smith faced closure after failing to secure a bank loan. He went to Las Vegas with $5,000 of the company's remaining cash and won enough by gambling to keep it going. When he died last month, Smith was personally worth more than $6 billion.