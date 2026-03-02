Climate litigation often feels like a distant Western concern, unfolding in American federal courts or European tribunals. Yet, the legal foundations that make such cases possible are now firmly in place in India. The shift has been gradual, almost quiet, but is unmistakable. What began as rights-based petitions against the state are evolving into a framework that can shape corporate conduct through disclosure rules, consumer law and project approvals.
India Inc can no longer afford to either underplay or overlook the risk of climate litigation
SummarySustainability compliance is moving from corporate policy statements to a legal must-do. Companies that fail to take earnest action or make truthful disclosures on climate measures could find themselves in the legal dock.
