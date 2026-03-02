India Inc can no longer afford to either underplay or overlook the risk of climate litigation

Climate litigation often feels like a distant Western concern, unfolding in American federal courts or European tribunals. Yet, the legal foundations that make such cases possible are now firmly in place in India. The shift has been gradual, almost quiet, but is unmistakable. What began as rights-based petitions against the state are evolving into a framework that can shape corporate conduct through disclosure rules, consumer law and project approvals.
One of the landmark climate-focused petitions in India, Ridhima Pandey vs Union of India, asked the judiciary to direct the government to do more to address climate change. The case relied on the constitutional right to life and India’s international commitments. Although it has not produced sweeping orders, it signals that climate change can be framed as a legal duty, not merely a policy preference.
In the past 10-odd years, project-level challenges before the National Green Tribunal have also begun to reflect climate concerns. The tribunal, established to hear environmental disputes, is regularly examining whether impact assessments properly consider flood risks, coastal vulnerability and cumulative environmental harm. Courts have rarely halted projects solely because of climate arguments. Yet, they are increasingly questioning the quality and completeness of the project-approval process.
The more consequential change for corporate India has come from regulators rather than courtrooms. In 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India mandated Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) for large listed entities. In 2023, it introduced BRSR Core, requiring assurance of key sustainability metrics.
These disclosures are not voluntary narratives. They require structured reporting on emissions, governance and climate risk. If such disclosures are misleading or incomplete in a material way, the issue moves beyond reputational damage into the domain of regulatory enforcement.
Consumer law has moved in parallel. In 2024, the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing. These guidelines clarify that environmental claims must be specific and supported by evidence.
The Advertising Standards Council of India has also issued complementary guidance for advertisers. General phrases such as ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘carbon-neutral’ can no longer stand on their own. Claims must be clear about scope and conditions. The standards are moving from aspiration to proof.
International experience shows that once disclosure rules tighten and consumer standards are clarified, litigation follows. The Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics has documented a steady rise in climate cases since the 2015 Paris climate pact, which India has ratified. The Network for Greening the Financial System has examined how climate-related litigation can affect financial stability and corporate risk.
India’s numbers are modest, but the regulatory groundwork suggests that disclosure enforcement, shareholder action and clearance litigation could rise sharply over the next 5-10 years. Disclosure mandates, consumer enforcement powers and an active environmental tribunal create clear points of accountability. For energy, infrastructure, finance and consumer-facing sectors, litigation risk is now annual-report material.
It would be unrealistic to expect a sudden surge in awards of large damages. Indian courts tend to move incrementally.
Yet, over the next decade, disputes are likely to arise in three areas. One, regulators may test whether climate risks are properly described in annual and sustainability reports. Two, consumer authorities may scrutinize environmental marketing claims. Three, project approvals may face closer scrutiny where climate vulnerability appears to be understated.
Each category may produce only a limited number of cases each year. Taken together, however, they can change incentives for Indian businesses. Litigation need not be frequent to be influential. For company boards and senior management, the response does not require any grand gestures. It merely requires discipline. Climate risk should be treated like any other material risk, with documented analysis and corporate oversight.
Disclosures should reflect internal assessments rather than marketing language. Environmental claims should be checked against verifiable evidence before they are published. Impact assessments for major projects should address foreseeable climate risks in a transparent way. These steps are not simply about avoiding penalties. They create a record of reasoned decision-making. In court, that record often matters more than rhetoric.
The shift underway is not ideological. It is institutional. Once disclosure rules harden and consumer standards tighten, litigation becomes a compliance tool. Corporate India has long viewed climate through the lens of policy and public relations. That lens is narrowing. The next phase will be argued in affidavits and audit trails.
Courts rarely set out to design corporate strategy. Yet, through standards and precedent, they shape it. In India, that process has begun in earnest. Climate governance is becoming part of the legal framework within which companies will have to operate and grow. Those who recognize this early may find that careful preparation is less costly than reactive defence.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.