India Inc could play a lead role in our economy’s global emergence5 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:42 PM IST
A confluence of initiatives has taken us to a stage from which our ambitions can be achieved by easing the last few constraints
As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we stand at the cusp of a new emerging world order. With a $3.2 trillion economy, India aims to achieve a $5 trillion economy within this decade. India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest growing major economies and is expected to be among the top 3 in the next 2 decades.