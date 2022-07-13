India Inc could play a lead role in our economy’s global emergence

Consistency of state policies is fundamental to investor confidence. Court judgements cancelling 2G licences and coal block allocations have caused irreversible setbacks to both the economy and investor sentiment, resulting in huge losses of money and time. Many steel and power plants became insolvent due to lack of coal and millions lost their livelihood. The single most important reason for the recent power crisis and shortage of coal was the de-allocation of coal blocks. Since 2014, the government has made commendable progress in regular auctions of coal blocks for commercial use, and this will ensure our coal shortage would be a matter of history in the next 4-5 years. In a couple of decades, I expect all these coal mines to be consigned to history too, and we hopefully move completely towards clean energy sources.