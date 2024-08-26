Opinion
India Inc is in a sweet spot but risks loom too
Summary
- While economic tailwinds, improving industry conditions, rising cash flows, prudent balance sheets and falling leverage are driving earnings growth in India’s corporate space, unforeseen sector-specific regulatory or government policy changes could weigh.
India Inc. is in a sweet spot. The country’s economy is growing at a solid clip, helping propel the fortunes and prospects of Indian companies operating in a range of sectors, from telecoms, airports and ports to commodities, utilities and chemicals.
