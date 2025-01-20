Uncertainty presents extraordinary opportunities: Let’s grab them

The year 2025 is likely to challenge deeply held business assumptions.

The pace of change, driven by technology, geopolitical dynamics and evolving societal priorities, will ensure that uncertainty is the only constant.

But times of upheaval, as history has shown, also offer extraordinary opportunities. For India Inc and Indian policymakers, embracing uncertainty is the key to survival and success.

Here are five major trends reshaping the world and how India can leverage them.

The age of dematerialization: Arthur C. Clarke once remarked, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

Today, this ‘magic’ manifests in dematerialisation, where physical objects are replaced by digital solutions. Consider banking: the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processes over 14 billion monthly transactions, rendering cash and physical wallets nearly obsolete.

With payment apps easy to use on mobile phones, making payments is as simple as scanning a QR code.

In the music industry, cassette tapes and CDs have been replaced by online platforms like Spotify and Wynk, offering millions of songs at minimal cost.

Globally, streaming contributes over 80% of music revenue, yet most artists receive a small share, with platforms taking the bulk.

Healthcare in India is also experiencing dematerialization.

Startups like Dozee turn ordinary beds into remote health monitors using AI, providing affordable diagnostics without traditional set-ups.

The demat trend offers convenience, but disrupts old industries and reshapes value chains. Adapting to this digital shift is vital for businesses to thrive.

De-globalization: Geopolitics and trade wars shoved globalization back.

Disruptions in global supply chains have amplified the relevance of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

India’s reliance on semiconductor imports has driven the government’s ₹76,000 crore incentive to bolster domestic production.

This aligns with global ‘friend-shoring’ trends, positioning India as a key player in the tech ecosystem.

As globalization wanes, India’s focus on localization suits it.

The rise of Agentic AI: This transforming how we interact with technology, ushering in a frictionless future.

Imagine filing taxes: today, platforms like ClearTax simplify the process, but you still manoeuvre interfaces. With AI-driven agents, you might simply say “File my taxes" and the agent would do it.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella envisions a future where software applications disappear, with intelligent agents directly interacting with data.

Customer service, logistics and governance may be altered.

The implications extend to SaaS leaders, challenging them to rethink pricing and differentiation in a world where AI agents, not humans, are the primary users.

As Agentic AI matures, businesses must adapt not just their tools, but their entire approach to delivering value.

Permission-less organizational structures: Technology is driving decentralization, disrupting hierarchical models.

Bayer CEO Bill Anderson argues that command-and-control companies are relics of the past. With an educated workforce and instant communication, decentralization enables faster decision-making.

It also breaks outdated assumptions about centralized hubs, paving the way for agile and innovative systems.

Demography as destiny: While many developed economies are grappling with ageing populations, India stands out with its young demographic profile.

Over 65% of Indians are below 35, which is a clear labour force advantage. This demographic dividend could drive economic growth for decades, but only if good opportunities are created.

Addressing India’s problem of unemployment, particularly among the educated youth, is key.

The 2024-25 budget allocated significant resources to initiatives like the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, but the question remains: Will these programmes translate into meaningful employment?

As more women enter the Indian workforce, there’s a quiet revolution underway. Women-led startups are emerging across sectors. Yet, challenges persist. Cultural barriers, safety concerns and pay gaps must be tackled to unlock the full potential of this demographic shift.

The strategic imperative: Thriving in 2025 and beyond will require adaptability, innovation and strategic foresight.

Businesses and policymakers must not wait for clarity; instead, they must actively prepare for uncertainty.

Consider the adaptability of India’s textile exporters during the pandemic. They shifted from producing fashion apparel to manufacturing PPE kits for protection from covid, showcasing resilience and resourcefulness.

Similarly, Swiggy launched grocery delivery to counter declining food orders during that period, creating a new revenue stream that endures today.

To prepare for the future, organizations must question their core assumptions. What do they take for granted about their business model, customers or industry structure? What if those assumptions no longer hold true?

The answers may be uncomfortable, but they will illuminate the path to success.

Let’s conclude with the words of Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos: “We are stubborn on vision. We are flexible on details."

Clarity of purpose coupled with openness to innovation will define future leadership. India must embrace uncertainty not as a daunting challenge, but as a means to exploit extraordinary opportunities.

The authors are, respectively, professor at Columbia Business School and founder of Valize, and co-founder of Medici Institute for Innovation.