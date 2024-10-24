Opinion
India Inc shouldn’t let its love of busy bees kill the buzz of work
Summary
- Most employees have been conditioned to ace the art of juggling work with more work as a way to show productivity. Bosses should acknowledge that taking a breather is not being idle. One could be getting set for the next project or just lost in thought. Both of which could be valuable.
In India, we are taught to be busy, or at least convincingly play the part of looking busy. The art of being occupied round the clock starts right in childhood and is worn as a badge of honour throughout higher education and then one’s cut-throat work life.
